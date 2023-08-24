RECUR winds down operations, as many NFT-focused companies begin to falter

According to Fortune report, the non-fungible token (NFT) market has experienced a significant downturn, with monthly sales decreasing from approximately $6 billion in January 2022 to just under $500 million in July 2023, according to CryptoSlam. This situation is leaving startups that raised millions during the NFT boom struggling to stay afloat.

One such example is RECUR, a firm that hosted NFTs for corporate brands such as Hello Kitty, Paramount Pictures, and Nickelodeon. The company raised $5 million in seed funding in March 2021 and an additional $50 million later that year at a $333 million valuation. However, RECUR recently announced it would wind down operations permanently in November.

Venture capital firms are realizing that most NFT collections lack persistent value, potentially affecting investment appetite. Despite these challenges, some still believe in the future of NFTs for verifying intellectual property ownership, storing social media profiles, and giving users control over their data. However, it remains to be seen if this optimism can translate into financial support for struggling NFT startups.

