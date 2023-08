August 21 marked the peak of Friend Tech MEV Bot activity

Wu Blockchain has reported that according to a panel discussed by @tomwanhh, at least 113 MEV (Miner Extractable Value) bots have sniped over 20,000 Friend Tech Keys, generating profits exceeding $2 million. Bot 0xCC…Cc85 reportedly made a profit of around $580,000 from 96 Keys.

Friend Tech MEV Bot activity reached its peak on August 21, with 216,000 successful transactions and 308,000 failed transactions.