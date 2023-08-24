According to Bloomberg Crypto, Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder of FTX Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange, is currently experiencing difficulties at Brooklyn's notorious Metropolitan Detention Center. Due to policies that rarely allow medications considered to be stimulants, his requests for ADHD and depression medications have been ignored. The detention center, housing about 1,600 people awaiting trial for their alleged crimes, has faced criticism for its inhumane conditions, with New York politicians calling on the federal government to enforce reforms.