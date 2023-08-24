In a recent interview with Cointelegraph, Jason Brink of Web3 gaming platform Gala Games discussed the current challenges and solutions that Gala Games brings to the GameFi industry. Key takeaways from the interview include:

1. Success will come when gamers no longer distinguish between Web2 and Web3 games, and blockchain becomes just another technology layer.

2. Gala Games focuses on addressing onboarding friction in Web3 gaming by allowing players to engage with the blockchain only when choosing to do so.

3. Brink highlights the importance of creating compelling games that go beyond tokenomics and economic structure.

4. Gala Games has created REP, a social media platform specifically designed for Web3, offering users control over their data and self-sovereignty.

5. The company plans to launch the Gala Chain Academy for people to learn how to build on top of Gala Chain and contribute to a decentralized ecosystem.

Gala Games aims to revolutionize Web3 gaming experiences by bringing together engaging content and seamless blockchain integration for users.