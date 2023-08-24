Monitoring fund flow and whale activity can lead to better decision-making for investors

According to CryptoQuant.com, in the ever-evolving cryptocurrency market, the Fund Flow Ratio and Whale Ratio have emerged as important indicators, helping investors gauge market behavior and make informed decisions. These insights can assist in identifying whether to monitor exchanges or Over-The-Counter (OTC) trading, as both ratios display notable changes in characteristics from year to year.

The Fund Flow Ratio measures the proportion of incoming and outgoing funds on cryptocurrency exchanges, providing a snapshot of liquidity and market involvement. A high ratio suggests heightened funds withdrawal from exchanges, while a low ratio reflects an increase in trading activity and liquidity, as funds remain within the platform.

Conversely, the Whale Ratio examines the impact and activity of large-scale holders, known as "whales," on the crypto market. A high whale ratio signifies increased market control by these prominent players, potentially making the market more susceptible to manipulation. A low ratio indicates a more evenly distributed market among all participants.

These indicators have gained importance as they provide key insights into the changing landscape of the cryptocurrency market, helping investors anticipate price fluctuations and trends. By closely monitoring the Fund Flow Ratio and Whale Ratio, investors can better navigate the ever-shifting dynamics of the crypto market.



