Bankrupt FTX aims to maximize value from sales and return funds to creditors in fiat currency

According to CoinDesk, bankrupt crypto exchange FTX is looking to sell, stake, and hedge its substantial cryptocurrency holdings, valued at over $3 billion, and is seeking advisory support from Mike Novogratz's Galaxy conglomerate to maximize value from the sales, according to recent court filings. FTX wants to return creditor funds in fiat currency, rather than bitcoin (BTC) or ether (ETH), and aims to avoid harming the crypto holdings' value through careful trading.

The filing states that hedging BTC and ETH allows FTX to limit potential downside risk before their sale, and staking digital assets would benefit the estates and creditors by generating low-risk returns on idle assets. FTX hopes that interest earned on its crypto holdings will increase the stock available for distribution to customers awaiting refunds.

Galaxy Asset Management, an SEC-approved investment advisor, is part of Novogratz's crypto conglomerate and has extensive experience in digital asset management and trading. FTX's requests must be approved by a Delaware bankruptcy court.

