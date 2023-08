Early investor SBF linked to 25 million WLD held in FTX liquidator address

According to BlockBeats and Scopescan monitoring, the FTX liquidator address currently holds 25 million WLD, which is valued at approximately $37 million. The Worldcoin tokens were transferred to the FTX liquidator address a week ago. Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) is known to be an early investor in the Worldcoin project.