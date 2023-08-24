Partnership may help bankrupt FTX maximize token portfolio value

According to Cointelegrah, Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital is set to manage the remaining cryptocurrency holdings of bankrupt exchange FTX, after filing a motion with the US District Court in Delaware on August 24. The company outlined plans to transfer around $7 billion worth of recovered cryptocurrency tokens to Galaxy Digital, following FTX's collapse in 2022.

FTX aims to reduce exposure to volatility and potential fiat repayments to creditors by creating a "comprehensive management and monetization plan" for its cryptocurrency holdings. The company wants to retain Galaxy Digital as a registered investment adviser to help maximize its token portfolio value. Benefits of the partnership include anonymously selling holdings to mitigate market manipulation risks.

FTX will also look to stake certain cryptocurrencies to generate passive yield income under Galaxy Digital's guidance. As bankruptcy proceedings continue, FTX filed a proposed restructuring plan that hints at the creation of a rebooted offshore exchange, offering creditors the option to be paid out a portion of their lost funds, or choose a share of equity, tokens, and other interests in the new FTX venture.

