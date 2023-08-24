Large Ether (ETH) investors, known as "whales," took advantage of last Thursday's price plunge and accumulated a total of $94 million in ETH, according to Lookonchain and CoinDesk. The cryptocurrency's value fell to its lowest point since June, reaching $1,547 at one point. Despite the dip, these whale investors seized the opportunity to add to their holdings, potentially indicating confidence in Ether's long-term prospects. Bitcoin investors also followed suit, accumulating $309 million in BTC in the same period, as reported by crypto analytics firm Santiment.