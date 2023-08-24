Trump Digital Trading Cards see increased demand and higher prices after a viral interview

According to CoinDesk, prices and trading volumes for Donald Trump's NFT collections experienced a surge on Thursday after an interview with media personality Tucker Carlson on X, formerly Twitter, went viral, racking up 110 million views in just a few hours. Polygon-based Trump Digital Trading Cards saw their value increase from 0.1 ETH (around $150) last week to over 0.13 ETH or just over $215 as of the European afternoon hours.

The collection, which initially sold for $99 per card, has over 13,000 unique holders and a total trading volume of over 17 ether, according to data from the NFT marketplace OpenSea. The Trump NFT collection has generally decreased in value over the past months, with prices currently down more than 50% from a May peak of 0.2 ETH, following a broader decline in the crypto market.

