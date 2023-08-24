Contessoto remains optimistic, believing DOGE will become money on Twitter

According to Decrypt, Glauber Contessoto, also known as "SlumDOGE Millionaire," became a Dogecoin millionaire after investing $250,000 in the cryptocurrency, thanks to Elon Musk's early promotion of the memecoin. At its peak, his holdings were worth $3 million, but now, with Dogecoin down by over 90% from its all-time high, his investment has dropped to as low as $50,000.

Despite this setback, Contessoto remains optimistic about Dogecoin's future and continues to believe it will become money on Twitter. He maintains that Dogecoin will reach $1 in the next bull run, attributing his losses to miscalculations of the current market cycle. In the future, he plans to sell some of his holdings but still wants to support healthy habits within the crypto community and promote profit-taking without shame.