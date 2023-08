Network's TVL nearing the $37.911 billion mark recorded on January 1, 2023

According to data from DefiLlama, the total value locked (TVL) in decentralized finance (DeFi) across the entire network is currently around $38.18 billion. This figure is approaching the low point since February 2021, which was $37.911 billion as of January 1, 2023. As DeFi TVL moves closer to these earlier lows, market participants are observing the trend closely to understand its potential impact on the DeFi space.