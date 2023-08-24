According to Bitcoin News, the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) was recently scammed by an anonymous entity that set up an address similar to the Marshals account, resulting in the theft of over $50,000 in cryptocurrency. This was seized during a three-year investigation. The incident raises questions about whether institutions are falling behind in terms of understanding and adapting to rapidly evolving technology, highlighting the importance of keeping up with technological advancements to ensure secure transactions.
DEA Scammed by Anonymous Entity in $50,000 Crypto Theft
2023-08-24 19:26
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
