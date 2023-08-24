he crvUSD pool now features both a permissionless oracle and Chainlink price feed service

According to official news, Curve has announced that its crvUSD pool now includes a Chainlink price feed alongside its existing permissionless oracle service. This integration aims to reduce the risks associated with market spot price fluctuations, which could lead to unnecessary losses during periods of market instability. Previously, Curve's founder proposed lifting the ±1.5% safety limit for Chainlink prices in the crvUSD oracle, shifting to using Chainlink's data source if the internal oracle EMA deviates too far (1.5%).