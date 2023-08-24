According to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin's price needs to reclaim a key moving average in order to regain its bullish status, according to CryptoCon. With a modest recovery above $26,500 in the latest daily close, CryptoCon suggests that the 20-week exponential moving average (EMA) of $27,750 must be won back as support for the uptrend to be considered safe. The analysis compares the current BTC price action to the rebound from 2018 cycle lows, pointing out that Bitcoin's subsequent rise to all-time highs in 2021 required reclaiming the 20-week EMA. However, CryptoCon also argues that bulls remain overly optimistic about $26,000 BTC price support holding.

