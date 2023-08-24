According to data from Coinglass and ODAILY, in the past 24 hours, the entire cryptocurrency network has experienced a loss of $97.81 million. BTC accounted for a loss of $38.52 million, while ETH lost $29.12 million. The liquidation of long orders amounted to approximately $42.99 million, and short orders saw a liquidation amount of around $54.82 million.
Crypto Network Sees $97.81 Million Loss in 24 Hours
2023-08-24 16:12
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
