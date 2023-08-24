Amendments to the rule modernize and enhance oversight of broker-dealers in cross-market activities

The Commission has adopted final amendments to Rule 15b9-1, a rule that has not seen significant updates since 1976, determining which broker-dealers must register with a national securities association, such as the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). The update intends to modernize the rule, enhancing cross-market and off-exchange oversight for active market participants.

Major changes have occurred in capital markets since the rule's last major update, with many broker-dealers now conducting significant cross-exchange or off-exchange activities. The amendment narrows the circumstances in which broker-dealers do not need to register with a national securities association, promoting a more robust and consistent oversight, especially regarding cross-market and off-exchange activities.

These amendments will result in greater transparency and strengthened oversight, benefiting investors while promoting fair, orderly, and efficient markets.