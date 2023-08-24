According to CoinDesk, stablecoin issuer Num Finance has introduced a Colombian peso-pegged token named nCOP on the Polygon network. The token is over-collateralized by reserve assets and allows users to transfer, pay, earn, and save money using blockchain technology. The new offering aims to tap into the nearly $10 billion remittances market in Colombia, where stablecoins prove to be in demand as an alternative for remittance payments and value storage in regions with fragile financial systems. Num Finance already issues stablecoins pegged to the Argentine peso and Peruvian sol, with plans to introduce more offerings tied to local currencies in Brazil, Mexico, and Bahrain.

