Unclear if founders violated laws, may be considered anonymous software providers rather than money transmitters

According to BlockBeats, policy non-profit organization Coin Center recently published an analysis regarding the Tornado Cash founders, Roman Storm and Roman Semenov, who were accused of operating an illegal money transmission business. Coin Center asserts that based on the current allegations, it is uncertain whether the founders actually violated any laws.

The article refers to FinCEN's 2019 virtual currency guidelines, which specify that providers of anonymity software do not qualify as money transmitters. It appears that the defendants fit the definition of anonymous software providers rather than money transmitters.

While the government alleges that Storm and Semenov "advertised" the Tornado Cash tool and "profited" from governance tokens linked to smart contracts, these activities do not translate to "accepting and transmitting" currency.