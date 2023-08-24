The upgrade aims to improve user experience and includes announcements on a request for proposals and an airdrop for powerusers

BNB Greenfield is carrying out a maintenance upgrade to the testnet version v0.2.4 on August 31st, intending to address bugs, refine the platform, and launch new features. The upgrade involves clearing all previously stored data on the testnet, resetting account balances, and offering an airdrop as a reward and incentive for powerusers.

As part of the upgrade, BNB Greenfield is introducing a new pricing model that implements a global storage price, which will be updated periodically for accuracy. Additionally, new features include support for storage provider exits, bucket migration, and group member expiration.

BNB Chain has also announced a request for proposals for a self-host solution for BNB Greenfield Storage Provider, requiring prospective solutions to address their key features and functions, cost-effectiveness and competitive pricing, and ensure compliance with Greenfield Storage Provider protocols. Submissions are due by August 31, 2023, with results to be announced on September 4, 2023.

