SEC maintains staking meets criteria of investment contracts, leading to heightened scrutiny

According to CoinDesk, Bitstamp, a Luxembourg-based exchange, has announced that it will shut down its staking services in the US on September 25 due to the country's regulatory environment. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has targeted staking, claiming it meets the criteria for investment contracts under the Howey Test.

In February, Kraken agreed to close its US cryptocurrency-staking operations to settle SEC charges over offering unregistered securities. Despite exchanges facing regulatory challenges, the decentralized and non-custodial ether Liquid Staking Derivatives market is projected to grow by $24 billion in the next two years, according to a report from HashKey Capital. Additionally, decentralized staking platform Ether.Fi closed a $5.3 million funding round in May.

