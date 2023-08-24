Glassnode data reveals that the amount of bitcoin supply that has been inactive for over 10 years just reached an all-time high of 2,902,034.686 BTC. This suggests that a significant portion of the cryptocurrency's supply has not been moved or traded for an extended period, potentially indicating strong holding behavior among long-term investors.
Bitcoin Supply Last Active Over 10 Years Reaches an All-Time High of 2,902,034.686 BTC
2023-08-24 14:19
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
