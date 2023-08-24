Crypto markets rebound, but concerns remain over softer prices in the coming weeks

Bitcoin (BTC) rose more than 3% to $26,600 on Wednesday afternoon, reaching its highest price this week as the crypto market rebounded following last Thursday's tumble. Ether (ETH) also advanced 3.5%, approaching the $1,700 level, in line with the CoinDesk Market Index's 3% increase.

Layer 1 blockchain Solana (SOL) surges nearly 7% on news of Shopify integrating Solana Pay, allowing USDC stablecoin payments for users. Near Protocol's native token, NEAR, rose over 6% after crypto lender Nexo integrated the network onto its platform. Additionally, Cardano's ADA, Polkadot's DOT, and Binance's BNB saw gains of 3%-5% throughout the day.

Despite the crypto market's uptick, John Glover, CIO at Ledn and former managing director at Barclays, said BTC and ETH could face softer prices in the coming weeks due to technical and fundamental factors. Don Kaufman, co-founder of TheoTrade, believes the lack of liquidity and active market participation impacts BTC's ability to sustain higher prices.

However, Pantera Capital's Dan Morehead argues that bitcoin's depressed price levels are likely temporary, as the market can only be down for so long.

