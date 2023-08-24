Investors concerned by excessive share dilution amid faltering Bitcoin prices

According to a Bloomberg report, the equity lifeline used by Bitcoin miners to weather the most recent crypto winter is beginning to bother some shareholders. Twelve major publicly-traded miners, including Marathon Digital Holdings and Riot Blockchain, raised approximately $440 million through stock sales in Q2 2023, a 60% increase from the previous quarter. The companies have raised over $4.9 billion since the beginning of 2021, a cash pile that has aided the capital-intensive industry after Bitcoin's 2022 rout led to reduced access to debt and lending markets.

With Bitcoin experiencing a slump in the second half of 2023 and mining stocks retreating, investors are becoming worried. Mark Jeftovic, who runs the Bitcoin Capitalist newsletter and holds stakes in Marathon, Hut 8 Mining Corp, and Bitfarms Ltd, stated that "some mining companies are diluting shareholders at an excessive rate." This issue is causing concern among investors who prioritize cash flow and return on invested capital. As a result, more dilution may be on the horizon as miners pay down debt and prepare for the Bitcoin "halving" event in 2024, which will cut the token reward they receive in half.