Deribit to settle 72,000 BTC and 535,000 ETH options contracts on Friday

According to a report by CoinDesk, despite moderate gains within the last 24 hours, bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) prices continue to trade below levels that are likely to cause "maximum pain" for buyers when August expiry option contracts are settled. Crypto options exchange Deribit is set to settle 72,000 BTC options contracts worth $1.9 billion and 535,000 ETH options contracts valued at $893 million this Friday. Currently, the max pain levels for BTC and ETH settlements are at $28,000 and $1,800, respectively.

The popular theory suggests that call and put option writers often attempt to push the underlying asset's spot price toward the max pain level to maximize losses for option buyers. This is achieved by buying or selling the cryptocurrency in the spot or futures markets.

According to Lin Chen, Deribit's Asia business development personnel, "A lot of put options are in-the-money." Most ether call options are likely to expire out-of-the-money due to last week's 8.3% decline, with bitcoin showing a similar open interest distribution. The leading cryptocurrency experienced a 10% drop last week – its largest since FTX's collapse in November.