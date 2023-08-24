According to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin banking firm Ledn is offering an opportunity for Bitcoin holders to use their BTC as collateral for loans to invest in real estate in the Cayman Islands. Investing over $2.4 million in real estate qualifies a buyer for permanent residency on the islands. Ledn has partnered with local real estate agency Parallel, which accepts crypto-backed loans for financing property purchases. Parallel also facilitates cryptocurrency-based property sales in the Cayman Islands and is registered as a virtual assets service provider (VASP) with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority.

