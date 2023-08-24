According to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin adoption in West Africa is on the rise due to various educational efforts in the region. Senegal recently opened Bitique, its first physical Bitcoin exchange and education center, and will host a Bitcoin Forum in Dakar in December. At the same time, Benin is set to hold the Bitcoin Mastermind conference, aimed at uniting local Bitcoin entrepreneurs and enthusiasts. Against a backdrop of anti-French sentiment, West African communities are increasingly engaging in educational discussions and real-life interactions to empower locals with knowledge of Bitcoin and decentralized currencies. Physical meetups, conferences, and shops provide opportunities for education, outreach, and direct interactio