Binance US will carry out a mandatory system upgrade for Buy & Sell Crypto at 12:20 a.m. PDT / 3:20 a.m. EDT on August 30th, 2023. The estimated downtime for the upgrade will be 1.5 hours. Spot trading and withdrawals/deposits will not be affected during this period.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance US Announces Mandatory System Upgrade on August 30th
2023-08-24 18:13
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
Comments 0
Quote 0
Most Recent
Most Recent
Top