Change to take effect on August 31, 2023

Binance has announced that it will remove Trading Bots services from a list of specified spot trading pairs, effective at 2023-08-31 10:00 (UTC). The decision applies to numerous spot trading pairs, including API3/BTC, AXS/ETH, BAT/ETH, BEL/BTC, BETA/ETH, BICO/BTC, BOND/BTC, among many others.

Please note that products and services mentioned in this announcement may not be available in every region.

The removal of Trading Bots services for these selected spot trading pairs is aimed at optimizing the trading experience for Binance users.



