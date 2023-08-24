Updates aim to improve trading experience and accessibility

Binance has announced that it will reduce the minimum order size for spot and margin trading pairs involving DAI, EUR, USDT, TUSD, GBP, FDUSD, USDC, or VAI as quote assets by 2023-08-31 03:00 (UTC). Furthermore, it will also reduce the minimum order size for pairs with ETH, BNB, RON, PLN, or ZAR as quote assets by 2023-08-31 07:00 (UTC). These updates aim to make trading more accessible and enhance users' trading experience on the platform.

For a complete breakdown of minimum order sizes for all spot and margin trading pairs on Binance, users can refer to the Trading Rules. The adjustment will not impact existing spot and margin trading or any other related functions.

API users can obtain the most recent minimum order size information using the GET /api/v3/exchangeInfo endpoint. For additional API details and updates, users can consult the API Changelog.

Please note that EUR, GBP, RON, PLN, and ZAR are fiat currencies and not digital currencies. These updates to minimum order size will not affect existing spot and margin orders.