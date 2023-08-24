Workshop held as part of Binance's Global Law Enforcement Training Program

Binance, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, recently collaborated with Taiwan's New Taipei District Prosecutors Office to conduct a workshop aimed at enhancing the investigative skills of over 70 prosecutors in the virtual asset space. The workshop is part of Binance's Global Law Enforcement Training Program, which organized over 60 in-person and online training sessions in 2023, including a session with Taiwan's Criminal Investigation Bureau in June.

The initiative brought together more than 70 prosecutors and assistant prosecutors, both on-site and virtually, to discuss a range of topics, such as recent crime trends in the virtual asset space, blockchain and digital asset investigations basics, and case studies of Binance's efforts in combating financial crimes globally in partnership with law enforcement agencies and financial intelligence units.

According to Yu Li-Chen, Chief Public Prosecutor of the New Taipei District Prosecutors Office, as technology advances rapidly, it is essential for law enforcement agents to understand the latest crime trends and possess necessary skills to protect citizens' assets. Binance's collaboration helps provide knowledge and insights into the blockchain and virtual asset space.

Damien Ho from Binance's Global Partnerships Team emphasized user protection as one of Binance's core values, with public-private collaborations playing a crucial role in maintaining security. By sharing expertise and knowledge, Binance hopes to bolster the security of Taiwan's virtual asset ecosystem and contribute to positive growth in the industry.