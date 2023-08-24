The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, down by -0.22% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,813 and $26,819 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,484, up by 1.71%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include YGG, OG, and PENDLE, up by 16%, 16%, and 11%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers:

  • ETH: $1672.5 (+1.65%)

  • BNB: $219.5 (+1.90%)

  • XRP: $0.5259 (+1.12%)

  • ADA: $0.2675 (+2.57%)

  • DOGE: $0.06364 (+0.24%)

  • SOL: $21.77 (+4.51%)

  • TRX: $0.07761 (+1.76%)

  • DOT: $4.488 (+1.54%)

  • MATIC: $0.5573 (+0.49%)

  • SHIB: $0.00000831 (+0.36%)

Top gainers on Binance: