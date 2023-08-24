The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.05T, down by -0.22% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $25,813 and $26,819 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $26,484, up by 1.71%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include YGG, OG, and PENDLE, up by 16%, 16%, and 11%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
DeFi TVL Approaches Low Point Since February 2021, Currently at $38.18 Billion
Former Corrections Officer Charged in Crypto Fraud Targeting Law Enforcement Personnel
DOJ Charges Tornado Cash Founders with Money Laundering, Sanctions Violations
Judge Allows SBF to Meet Daily with Lawyers Ahead of October Trial
Roman Semenov, Co-founder of Tornado Cash, Added to US OFAC's SDN List
Pig Butchering Scams on Rise, Binance Shares Tips to Prevent Them
Balancer Advises Users to Withdraw Liquidity from Boosted Pools and Migrate to Non-Boosted Versions
China Launches Blockchain-Powered Data Exchange with Participation from Alibaba Cloud and Huawei
Multichain Victims Search for Answers in $1.5B Exploit as New Evidence Emerges
Israeli Police Accuse Investor Hogeg of $290 Million Crypto Scam
Market movers:
ETH: $1672.5 (+1.65%)
BNB: $219.5 (+1.90%)
XRP: $0.5259 (+1.12%)
ADA: $0.2675 (+2.57%)
DOGE: $0.06364 (+0.24%)
SOL: $21.77 (+4.51%)
TRX: $0.07761 (+1.76%)
DOT: $4.488 (+1.54%)
MATIC: $0.5573 (+0.49%)
SHIB: $0.00000831 (+0.36%)
Top gainers on Binance:
YGG/BUSD (+16%)
OG/BUSD (+16%)
PENDLE/BUSD (+11%)