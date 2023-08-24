Platform experiences impressive transaction volume since launch in September 2022

Binance Italy has accumulated €385 million worth of cryptocurrencies in just a few months since its launch in September 2022, as reported by Milano Finanza. The platform has reached a transaction volume of approximately €2.4 billion, generating revenue of over €3 million and spending €2.9 million on marketing.

On May 27, 2022, Binance announced that Binance Italy received regulatory approval and registered as a cryptocurrency service provider with "Organismo Agenti e Mediatori" (OAM), in compliance with Italian legal requirements for crypto assets.

