Binance aims to align with new regulations and seize opportunities in the European market

According to a report by Maddyness, David Prinçay, Head of Binance France, stated that the advantage of the MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) regulation is that it provides a framework applicable to all 27 EU countries. Binance will closely monitor the implementation of these new regulations to ensure the company's strategies align with the updated requirements.

Prinçay added that Binance views the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) license as an opportunity to respond to regulatory challenges and seize opportunities within the European market. In May last year, Binance was approved by France's Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR) and was granted a French Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP) registration license by the AMF, allowing it to promote its products in France.



