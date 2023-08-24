Market value for BGB increases by 132%, top exchanges capture 85% of total market share

According to recent data from Tokeninsight, the price of BGB surged by 134% during the year, while its market value increased by 132%. BGB has also become one of the CEX tokens with the largest price increase since the beginning of the year. To enhance liquidity, BGB has been launched on Bitfinex and MEXC platforms on April 27 and July 31, respectively.

In addition, Tokeninsight released its Q2 2023 exchange quarterly report, revealing that the top four exchanges by trading volume include Binance, OKX, Bybit, and Bitget. These exchanges have captured over 85% of the total market share. Both OKX and Bitget experienced the largest increase in trading volume, growing by 1.9% and 1.8%, respectively.

