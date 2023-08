Community member Marc Zeller aims to improve growth and credibility in the market

Aave community member Marc Zeller has introduced the ARFC proposal to increase the GHO lending rate. This move is aimed at addressing the issue of decoupling and ensuring the platform's growth and credibility in the market. By raising the lending rate, Aave seeks to continuously improve its position within the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem and maintain the trust of its users and investors.