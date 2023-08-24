According to The Crypto Basic, market intelligence firm IntoTheBlock reveals that more than 90% of altcoin holders are experiencing significant losses amid the bearish digital asset market trend. However, principal decentralized finance (DeFi) coins like Compound (COMP), 0x Protocol (ZRX), Uniswap (UNI), AAVE, and Maker (MKR) have shown more resilience. The data shows that these five tokens have managed to maintain a favorable profit-to-loss ratio compared to other altcoins. Among those, Maker (MKR) has exhibited the most profitability for investors throughout the year, with only 52.36% of MKR holders at a loss.