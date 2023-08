Whale Alert reports significant TUSD minting activity in unidentified wallet

Odaily News shares that, according to Whale Alert monitoring, at 13:54:12 Beijing time, 54.3 million TUSD ($54,262,913) were minted in an unknown wallet. The large transaction highlights notable token creation within the stablecoin market and raises curiosity regarding the undisclosed wallet's source and intended use of the TUSD funds.