According to a recent Whale Alert, a significant transaction has occurred, creating 50,599,900 TUSD (TrueUSD), equivalent to $50,584,720, in an unknown wallet. Such a large amount of stablecoin being minted could potentially imply increased demand for TUSD, which is often used as a stable store of value and means of exchange in the crypto market. It's essential for investors to monitor potential market impacts from such significant transactions.
Disclaimer: This platform includes third-party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
$50,599,900 TUSD (TrueUSD) Minted at Unknown Wallet
2023-08-24 20:05
This article has been republished with permission from Binance News.
