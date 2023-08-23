Data reveals investment patterns of different age groups in South Korea

According to Wu Blockchain, based on data from South Korea suggests that investors in the 20-year-old age group predominantly choose XRP for investments, with the altcoin accounting for 20.7% of their total investments. In comparison, Bitcoin and Ethereum made up only 17.5% of their portfolio. On the other hand, the 30-year-old age group has the highest investment weighting in Bitcoin and Ethereum at 28.2%, indicating varying investment preferences among the different age groups in the country.