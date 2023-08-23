XRP price returns to pre-SEC ruling levels as bearish sentiment hampers growth.

According to a CoinDesk report, XRP, one of the world's largest tokens by market capitalization, has seen its price fall back to pre-SEC ruling levels amidst a generally bearish market. Data indicates that XRP is trading at 50 cents, down 14% in the past week and 30% over the last 30 days.

Ripple Labs achieved a landmark court victory against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in July, which temporarily boosted XRP prices. The SEC had sued Ripple in 2020 alleging that the company sold unregistered securities. However, a U.S. judge ruled in July 2023 that XRP token sales on exchanges did not constitute investment contracts, putting a hold on one of the most controversial legal cases in the crypto industry.

Despite the court ruling, XRP's prices have failed to maintain their upward trajectory, primarily due to traders favoring profit-taking on price movements over a buy-and-hold strategy.