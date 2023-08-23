Large transaction follows previous transfer of 14,776 ETH from Binance

According to Scopescan monitoring, a whale named smartestmoney.eth transferred 14,776 ETH from Binance on August 18 after the market fell, worth approximately $25.44 million, and exchanged ETH for WstETH through Lido. In a recent transaction, the whale borrowed 10 million USDT on the Aave platform and transferred it to Binance. This significant financial move highlights the active participation of large players in the cryptocurrency market.