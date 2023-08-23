The two biggest coins by market cap, BTC and ETH, led to a massive sell-off that took place in the cryptocurrency market last Thursday.
BTC spot price was down almost 10%, from $27,900 to the lowest at $25,166. And ETH spot price was down over 14%, from $1,738 to the lowest at $1,492.
Our OTC desk observed that the sell-off started at 5:40 PM New York time, causing a large amount of BTC and ETH perpetual contracts liquidation on several derivative exchanges, which caused a huge plunge in the price and resulted in another round of liquidation.
One of the explanations for this sell-off is the Wall Street Journal report. It reported that Elon Musk’s SpaceX sold its Bitcoin holding on the company balance sheet last year, which was worth $372 million. This led the market to extrapolate the same for Tesla.
However, the sell-off timing was a bit tricky, happening after the US market closed and before the Asian market opened, with speculation that it could have been a planned attack to liquidate the perpetual longs and lead to a death spiral.
Overall Market
Last week, our desk discussed that the BTC upward trend could be broken in a blink.
Today we continue to use the log scale chart and outline some key levels for the BTC price movement.
Currently, the BTC price is trading right above the red box, which is based on the resistance level in February 2023 and the support level in June 2023. We believe this range is a high-demand zone, and we expect to see strong support in this range.
Additionally, this high-demand zone is right above the Fibonacci 0.618 retracement level, which also supports our point of view.
If the BTC price continues to drop and breaks this level, the next support level will be at the $21,000 level, which was the support level during the US bank crisis earlier this year. The $21,000 level also falls within the Fibonacci retracement level at 0.382.
If the BTC price moves up on positive news, such as the approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF, it will need to reclaim the $32,000 level in order to bring back the upward momentum.
If the BTC price surges and passes the $32,000 resistance level, we believe it could surge to the $48,000 level before seeing any significant downward pressure.
Options Market
The 25-delta skewness of BTC options with various expiration dates is shown in the chart above.
Our desk noticed that the front-end options had entered the negative zone, indicating that options traders are more inclined to purchase puts in order to hedge against the downside.
However, the 25-delta skewness for the 60-day, 90-day, and 180-day BTC options continues to be positive. According to the data, options traders are willing to pay a higher premium for calls in exchange for a potential reward when the BTC price moves up.
After last Thursday's sell-off, the 25-delta skewness in 180-day BTC options still remains very high. With such a large premium spread between calls and puts, it is clear that options traders continue to have a strong conviction that the price of Bitcoin will increase over a longer period of time.
Macro at a glance
Last Thursday (2023-08-17)
The US reported the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index in August at 12.0, much better than the estimated -10.0 and last month’s -13.5. It is the first time that this index has reported a positive number in the last 12 months. This proxy index suggests that US manufacturing activity had begun expanding after one year of contraction.
The US released the Initial Jobless Claims at 239k, similar to the estimated 240k, and better than the previous week’s 250k. This figure tells us that the US labour market continues to be resilient.
China’s Evergrande Group filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy in the US.
Last Friday (2023-08-18)
The Eurozone reported the CPI reading in July at 5.3% YoY, as expected, slightly lower than last month’s 5.5%. However, the core CPI reading is at 5.5% YoY, the same as last month’s reading. The data shows that inflation is sticky and that upward pricing pressure remains high.
On Tuesday (2023-08-22)
The rating agency S&P Global downgraded some US regional banks with high commercial real estate exposure. The downgrade will increase borrowing costs in the banking sector, following the banking crisis in March this year.
We have the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium from August 24 to 26, and we expect Fed Chairman Powell to give a speech and provide more insights about the Fed’s monetary policy changes.
Convert Portal Volume Breakdown
The above table shows the volume breakdown of our Convert Portal.
This week, our desk observed a significant shift in transactions across the desk.
We observe a 6.6% weight increase on stablecoin-to-crypto transactions, suggesting that after the sell-off on Thursday, investors were actively accumulating crypto assets.
In the last week, the weight on Crypto-to-Crypto transactions fell by more than 3%, whereas the weight on Crypto-to-Stablecoin transactions decreased by almost 2%.
According to our desk, the flash sell-off that occurred last Thursday was the primary cause of this shift in the trading pattern. Other altcoins were not trading as high beta assets in relation to the BTC price when BTC and ETH dropped over 10% at their lowest.
When compared to the performance of the altcoins in 2022, our desk noticed less volatility in the altcoin space this time when BTC sold off. This could mean that this sell-off was more about long liquidations on BTC and ETH than it was about bearish sentiment over the crypto space.
