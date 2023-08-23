However, the sell-off timing was a bit tricky, happening after the US market closed and before the Asian market opened, with speculation that it could have been a planned attack to liquidate the perpetual longs and lead to a death spiral.

One of the explanations for this sell-off is the Wall Street Journal report. It reported that Elon Musk’s SpaceX sold its Bitcoin holding on the company balance sheet last year, which was worth $372 million. This led the market to extrapolate the same for Tesla.

Our OTC desk observed that the sell-off started at 5:40 PM New York time, causing a large amount of BTC and ETH perpetual contracts liquidation on several derivative exchanges, which caused a huge plunge in the price and resulted in another round of liquidation.

BTC spot price was down almost 10%, from $27,900 to the lowest at $25,166. And ETH spot price was down over 14%, from $1,738 to the lowest at $1,492.

The two biggest coins by market cap, BTC and ETH, led to a massive sell-off that took place in the cryptocurrency market last Thursday.

Overall Market

Last week, our desk discussed that the BTC upward trend could be broken in a blink.

Today we continue to use the log scale chart and outline some key levels for the BTC price movement.

Currently, the BTC price is trading right above the red box, which is based on the resistance level in February 2023 and the support level in June 2023. We believe this range is a high-demand zone, and we expect to see strong support in this range.

Additionally, this high-demand zone is right above the Fibonacci 0.618 retracement level, which also supports our point of view.

If the BTC price continues to drop and breaks this level, the next support level will be at the $21,000 level, which was the support level during the US bank crisis earlier this year. The $21,000 level also falls within the Fibonacci retracement level at 0.382.

If the BTC price moves up on positive news, such as the approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF, it will need to reclaim the $32,000 level in order to bring back the upward momentum.