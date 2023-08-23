Google's blocking of official websites contributes to phishing risks

According to Scam Sniffer, a user recently lost $900,000 after clicking on a malicious Celer Bridge ad displayed by Google. The scammers then laundered the stolen money through KuCoin. As Google sometimes blocks official websites, it inadvertently makes it easier for users to navigate phishing websites that appear in search results via advertisements. This highlights the persistent security risks and vulnerabilities that users continue to face in the online world.



