A national 'airdrop' of 10,000 Thai baht for every citizen on the horizon

According to a CoinDesk report, Thailand's newly appointed Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, has a history of being an active participant in the digital asset sector. Before his political career, Thavisin served as the CEO of real estate developer Sansiri, which took a 15% stake in Thailand-based digital asset service provider XSpring in 2021.

As part of his campaign, Thavisin promised a national 'airdrop' where every Thai citizen aged 16 years and older would receive 10,000 Thai baht ($300), using a national token rather than an existing digital asset or cryptocurrency. This proposal, however, received its share of criticism due to its estimated cost of 500 billion THB ($14.3 billion) and the use of blockchain technology.

Experts speculate that the new administration will continue to develop more lenient crypto regulations, leading to a surge in Thai crypto projects. Notably, Thailand's Move Forward Party leader, Pita Limjaroenrat, also disclosed owning various cryptocurrencies like bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), Cardano (ADA), and BNB.

