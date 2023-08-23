According to Cointelegraph, real estate tycoon and former Sansiri CEO Srettha Thavisin has been voted in as Thailand's next prime minister. During his time at Sansiri, a major real estate developer in Thailand, Thavisin backed several crypto projects, such as XSpring Capital. Sansiri also issued and distributed its own tokens, "SiriHub Token," through XSpring in 2022. Thavisin's crypto background could potentially impact Thailand's future cryptocurrency policies.