According to official sources and ODAILY, Solana ecosystem's limit order book decentralized exchange (DEX) Phoenix will be launched on Wednesday. Earlier, Phoenix developer Ellipsis Labs announced the completion of a $3.3 million seed round financing led by Electric Capital, Robot Ventures, Anagram, and notable angel investors such as Solana Labs CEO Anatoly Yakovenko, Polygon Labs CEO Marc Boiron, and Monad Labs CEO Keone Hon. The funds will be used to accelerate the development of innovative DeFi protocols, including Phoenix.

