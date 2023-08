Deployer removes $224k from liquidity, causing slippage

CertiK Skynet has issued an alert for a significant slippage on the Aspiring Cooperation Community (ACC) token on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), with the address 0x9703fa7D52F925387a2E738457936F162218129c. The slippage has been caused by the deployer removing $224,000 from liquidity. Investors and users should exercise caution and remain vigilant when engaging with this token.