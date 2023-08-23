According to Cointelegraph, E-commerce giant Shopify has integrated Solana Pay into its payment options, enabling millions of merchants to accept crypto transactions, starting with USD Coin (USDC) stablecoin payments. Solana plans to add other altcoins in the coming months, including its native token Solana (SOL) and the meme token Bonk Coin (BONK). Solana Pay's low average transaction fee of $0.00025 offers a significant cost reduction compared to credit card processing fees. With 10% of all U.S. e-commerce transactions made through Shopify, the platform's volume will serve as a proving ground for Solana blockchain performance.