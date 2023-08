Deployer associated with 74 honeypot tokens and fake phishing attempt

Accordingt o CertiK Alert, caution is advised as a large liquidity removal has been observed on a scam token named Reflex Staking Bot (REFLEX) with the Ethereum address 0x02C7644d98637cBB962A85e5Bc1EF2c73Def4C4F. The deployer of REFLEX is linked to 74 honeypot tokens and a phishing attempt categorized as Fake_Phishing185336. Investors and users are urged to be vigilant and avoid engaging with this scam token to prevent losses.